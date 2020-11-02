Florence County Republican Party headquarters vandalized

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Republican Party campaign headquarters was reportedly vandalized over the weekend.
Mike Page, chairman of the Florence County Republican Party, said on Facebook the headquarters was vandalized with “vulgar items and words” Saturday evening.
Page’s post went on to condemn the vandalism, calling for constructive campaigning “instead of revealing a mean and hateful spirit” with the 2020 general election just one day away.
You can read Page’s post in its entirety below:
