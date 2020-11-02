364K-square-foot furniture distribution center planned for Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they are accepting public comment on their website regarding plans for a new industrial distribution center.
Monday is the last chance for members of the public to weigh in on the new distribution center, also called “Project Bright”, in Berkeley County outside Summerville.
The development proposal by Scannell Properties calls for a 364,412-square-foot distribution facility on what has long been a wooded area off Old Dairy Road near Countryside Way and Cherrywood Drive.
Project engineering firm SeamonWhiteside Representative Michael Stettner-Palacios said that the facility is slated to be constructed for Jofran, Inc.
Jofran is a Massachusetts-based furniture importer and wholesale distributor.
The South Carolina Department of Commerce Director of Marketing and Communications Alex Clark said that the agency “is not able to comment on economic development projects we may or may not be working prior to a potential public announcement.”
“Project Bright” is expected to be completed by September 2021, according to Stettner-Palacios.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.