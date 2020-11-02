Local police agencies monitoring social media for any possible civil unrest after elections

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Local police agencies are monitoring social media for any possible civil unrest after Election Day.
Charleston County Deputy Administrator for Public Safety Eric Watson said so far there is no indication there will be any problems in downtown Charleston.
“I can assure you that we do not anticipate any issues in that area, however we’re taking precautions,” Watson said Monday.
On lower King Street, some businesses boarded up, trying to protect their windows and merchandise in case there’s trouble after tomorrow’s elections.
Folks walking on King Street are taking notice.
“I think it’s pathetic that in America now that we have to board up stores just because of the presidential election,” one man said.
“I think it’s a shame that they have to do that. It feels like no matter who wins people are going to take issue with it,” Bob Sommer of Wilmington, North Carolina said.
Watson said 24 agencies will be working together to keep the peace.
“We’re constantly monitoring social media, anything in a public forum," he said."We’re monitoring, we’re sharing information across the board, every level of state, county and federal government is communicating."
The few businesses that are boarding up are hoping they will get to remove them in a matter of days.
So are the people who are visiting or live here.
“I pray for the City of Charleston and I hope tomorrow ends up peaceful,” a man who identified himself as Jake said.
Watson said based on his experience we can expect to see more officers and deputies on patrol for the next several days.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department also released the following statement on the issue.
The Charleston Police Department wants to reassure the citizens of our city that we are fully prepared to serve the needs of the community over the coming days. The City of Charleston Public Safety Operations Center (PSOC) will be staffed and fully functional with law enforcement and public safety officials during this event and will respond to any and all needs.
The safety and security needs of the citizens of our city are paramount and are of utmost importance to CPD as we work with our local, state and federal partners.
