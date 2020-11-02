Lowcountry Food Bank donation drive runs through Halloween

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The interior of the Lowcountry Food Bank looks like an ordinary warehouse with aisles and aisles of stock.
But this food is not for sale: it’s for people in need, and this week, the agency is hoping people will help fill those aisles.
WEZL radio, Crews Chevrolet and GM Financial joined forces with the food bank for the Dollars and Pounds Food Drive.
WEZL’s Ric Rush says WEZL will match pound for pound with Crews Chevrolet all food donations and dollar for dollar, up to $8,000, with GM Financial.
All of the money and food goes to the Lowcountry Foodbank because they are in dire need right now, having to help over 270,000 people daily in the Lowcountry.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.