Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 7)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 2 catches for 19 yards in a 31-20 win over Tennessee. The Summerville alum has 31 catches for 315 yards
John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played offensive line in a 16-6 win over Cleveland
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 2 tackles in a 26-23 loss to New Orleans. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 7 tackles, 2.5 TFL’s and 1 sack.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Did not play in a 37-27 win over San Francisco. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 18 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 pass deflections and 1 sack
Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played offensive tackle in a 37-27 win over San Francisco
Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 1 tackle in a 37-27 loss to Seattle. The Goose Creek alum has 16 tackles and 3 pass deflections
Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played offensive line in a 23-9 win over Dallas
Edmond Robinson, LB, Atlanta Falcons - Had 1 tackle in a 25-17 win over Carolina. The St. John’s alum has 2 tackles
