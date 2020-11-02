Lowcountry voters share their ‘I Voted’ selfies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As absentee voting comes to a close and Election Day nears, voters across the Lowcountry are sharing pictures proudly displaying their “I Voted” stickers.
Some Tri-County election officials say voters should see shorter lines than some have faced during absentee voting.
County Registration and Election Director Adam Hammons says there will be 59 polling locations open countywide and expects that will translate into a smaller wait. Over the weekend, some voters in Berkeley County reported wait times of between two and five hours to vote in-person absentee at the county’s sole voting location.
Click here to find your polling place or to see a sample ballot for your precinct.
State election officials have said that South Carolina voters should know by election night or the next day the results of the 2020 races.
“I wouldn’t envision anything that goes beyond the next day,” Election Commission Spokesperson Chris Whitmire said last week when asked about counting mail-in absentee ballots. “Nothing certainly I envision that county election officials would be counting for days and days.”
All mail-in ballots have to be received by 7 p.m. at the appropriate county’s election office for the ballot to be counted.
Polls for the general election open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
