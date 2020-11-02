Police investigating after pedestrian hit and killed by car in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by two cars and ultimately died from their injuries.
Police say they were dispatched to the area of Magwood Drive and Ashley Crossing at 8:50 p.m. last Friday regarding reports of a pedestrian being struck by a car.
Officers say they located a man that had apparently been struck by two vehicles and was severely injured.
Both vehicles remained on the scene and police say they administered emergency first aid, but the victim was eventually transported to MUSC Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
The CPD Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and is investigating the incident.
Witness reports indicated that the victim was possibly in the area looking for his dog that had run away from his residence.
Police say this fatal collision remains under investigation with no criminal charges have been filed at this time.
Contact The Charleston County Coroner’s Office for more information on the deceased.
