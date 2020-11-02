Report: Man arrested at Charleston International Airport after saying he had ‘suspicious item’ in luggage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 32-year-old man at the Charleston International Airport after officers say he made comments about having a suspicious item in his luggage.
Josel Tristan Drogomir of Charleston was charged with conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device, a state charge, and interfering with security screening personnel, a federal charge.
His arrest stems from an incident Monday at 9 a.m. when officers with the Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to the security checkpoint in reference to a suspicious person in possession of a prohibited item.
A report states that the individual made comments concerning a suspicious item in his luggage, which prompted authorities to act.
“The individual was detained at which officers secured a razor blade from his person,” Charleston airport officials said.
According to airport officials, based on the comments made by the individual, officers secured his carry-on bags and removed it from the terminal area.
He was then detained for further questioning.
“In coordination with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, FBI Charleston, and Transportation Security Administration officials CCAAPD was able to clear the carry-on bags as non-hazardous,” Airport officials said. " During this incident there were no additional threats and normal operations were resumed in less than ten minutes."
Drogomir was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center on the state charge.
