S.C. reports 785 new cases of COVID-19, and 10 additional deaths
The MUSC testing center located near the Citadel Mall. Picture taken on April 4 (Source: Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera | November 2, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 3:50 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 785 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday.

DHEC said there were also 17 probable new cases, 10 new confirmed deaths, and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 170,048, probable cases to 8,869, confirmed deaths to 3,697, and 249 probable deaths.

“There has been a 16 percent increase in October testing from September testing, an increase of 34,240 tests,” DHEC officials said. “While this is a positive step in the right direction, continued additional testing is needed.”

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 2,036,465
Total tests reported to DHEC on Sunday 6,655
Percent Positive in latest test results 11.8%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,154 90
Berkeley County 6,013 91
Charleston County 16,955 258
Colleton County 1,243 48
Dorchester County 4,601 96
Georgetown County 2,001 41
Orangeburg County 3,351 130
Williamsburg County 1,320 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID19_Cases_11_02_2020.pdf by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID19_Deaths_11_02_2020.pdf by Live 5 News



