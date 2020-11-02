Trail coming to new proposed park on Rifle Range Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Town Council says they will discuss awarding a construction contract for a trial in the new Rifle Range Park.
The council says they will be voting on the trail Monday as part of phase two of a proposed park on Rifle Range road in Mount Pleasant.
Officials say the future Rifle Range Park will be jointly owned by the town of Mount Pleasant and Charleston County Parks. Developers say they plan to extend Billy Swails Boulevard as part of the project and the new park will be between that extension and Rifle Range Road.
Phase one of Rifle Range Park construction is expected to begin in July 2021 and plans show town leaders are also building a 34,000 square foot recreation building with a two court gym, recreation rooms for youth and adult programs.
The park master plan says this space is intended for camps, dance, music, drama, and other recreation programs.
Plans for phase 2 are currently still in the works, but they include two multi-purpose fields, two baseball or softball fields, outdoor volleyball courts and pickle ball courts.
The outdoor space is also designed to provide a fishing pier at an existing pond, picnic pavilions, a dog park, playgrounds, a nine-hole disc golf course, and outdoor fitness stations.
The concept plans show space for concession stands, restroom buildings, parking areas, and a multi-purpose trail.
Officials say the entire project cost for phase 2 is expected to cost $16 million.
