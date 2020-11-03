Charleston County election officials say it’s a ‘smooth’ Election Day

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In Charleston County, many voters said there were shorter lines or no wait times on Election Day.
Charleston County Election officials say more than half of registered voters already cast their ballots absentee leading to shorter lines on Election Day.
Longer lines were reported at some polling locations when poll first opened in the morning.
The Director of Elections for Charleston County, Joe Debney, says it’s been a smooth day and they haven’t had any major issues.
Voter Christopher Jackson cast his ballot at West Ashley High School.
“It’s pretty vacant around here. It was set up nicely in there, plenty of people to help,” Jackson said. “The process was easy. I hope we get the turnout we want.”
Many voters were surprised that they didn’t have to wait to vote including voter Marlie Miranda.
“All of my friends and family did early voting, so I was expecting a long line, really hustle and bustle,” Miranda said.
She says the process was very smooth.
