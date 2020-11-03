Cunningham seeks releection against Mace in S.C.’s costliest U.S. House race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Election Day has arrived for the most expensive U.S. House race in South Carolina history as Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham tries to hold on to the seat he managed to flip from Republicans in 2018.
Cunningham takes on Republican state Rep. Nancy Mace on Tuesday in the district that stretches from Hilton Head Island to Charleston.
Two years ago, Cunningham pulled one of the biggest upsets when he became the first Democrat to flip a U.S. House seat from Republicans in South Carolina since 1986. Now he’s fighting to keep that seat by defeating Mace. National Republicans started targeting his seat just days after his election in the hopes of regaining a majority in the House.
Cunningham’s campaign is holding its watch party Tuesday night on the lawn of the Workshop on Upper King Street. The party is being limited to 100 people because of COVID-19 and social distancing requirements.
He is expected to stop at the watch party between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. to make remarks. He is expected to return to the party for a news conference if a winner is declared.
Mace had a busy day Tuesday visiting polling sites and knocking on doors. Her campaign watch party is being held at Saltwater Cowboys in Mount Pleasant.
Campaign officials say Mace knocked on more than 1,000 doors this week in a final push for votes. Over the weekend, she toured the Lowcountry with U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is fighting for reelection against former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison.
The latest Federal Election Commission filings show Mace raised just shy of $5 million, while Cunningham raised more than $6 million.
Mace said she has seen momentum in the final stretch of her campaign and the Election Day turnout will decide whether she takes the seat in Washington.
“It’s really important that get to see voters and just thank them for being here no matter who they’re voting for today," she said. "This is a great opportunity for everyone to have their voices heard and their voices counted.”
Mace’s party is expected to pick up on Shem Creek shortly after polls close at 7 p.m.
Cunningham also spoke about the presidential election, calling for calm when the results are revealed.
“We’re just asking people to respect the results of the election no matter which side it falls on," he said. "Whether or not that’s Trump winning or whether or not it calls for a peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Biden. Either way it comes down we are asking people to respect those results.”
The candidates have spent a combined $10 million.
