DEPUTIES: Mother charged in daughter’s fatal overdose
Nancy Kellum is facing murder charges after deputies say she gave deadly drugs to two minors.(Onslow County Sheriff's Office) (Source: WITN)
By WITN Web Team | November 3, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST - Updated November 3 at 11:53 AM

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies say a mother has now been charged with murder in her daughter’s fatal overdose.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Nancy Kellum, 37, is accused of providing methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced heroin to two children, including her daughter. Deputies say an autopsy showed her 14-year-old daughter, Haylee Wood, died from an overdose. The other child was a 12-year-old relative, according to deputies.

Deputies say the crime happened on February 15 at a home in Midway Park. Kellum was taken into custody on child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury charges. The charges were upgraded to murder charges on Tuesday.

Wood was a ninth-grader at White Oak High School.

Kellum is in the Onslow County Detention Center under no bond.

She went before a judge this morning for a first court appearance. Her next court date is November 24th.

