Deputies seek public’s help finding stolen car

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a car stolen from the side of the road in Beaufort.
The BCSO says they are trying to find a stolen white 2011 Ford Freestar van with South Carolina license plate number MRQ143.
Deputies say the vehicle has damage to the driver side head light and the letters “SAN” in black script above the front license plate.
The vehicle was stolen from the side of the roadway between the Lemon Island Bridge and the Broad River Bridge in Beaufort between last Saturday and last Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle please is asked to contact CPL Hewitt at 843-255-3211 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
