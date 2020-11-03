Election day begins in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Citizens are watching the clock as it ticks closer to the polls opening across South Carolina.
Berkeley County officials say more than one-third of registered voters have already cast their ballot either by mail or in-person.
59 voting locations will be open across Berkeley County for Election Day and at Daniel Island Elementary School they have 12 voting machines and two scanners inside.
Berkeley County Registration and Election Director Adam Hammons says this Daniel Island Elementary location, as well as all of the other voting locations across Berkeley County, will have social distancing protocols in place inside and while waiting outside.
There are already reports that the first two people to arrive at the Daniel Island Elementary polling station arrived at 5:45 a.m.
Officials say there will be Personal Protective Equipment provided for workers and hand sanitizer for both workers and voters. The PPE poll workers will be using include gloves, masks, and face shields.
Hammons says each Berkeley County voter will be provided a q-tip to work as a stylus on the voting machine, and each check-in station will have a sneeze guard.
They election officials hope for counting to be complete by late tonight, Hammons says by law, the county cannot begin opening absentee ballot envelopes or start scanning ballots until 7 a.m Election Day.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
