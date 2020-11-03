Overturned tractor trailer causes backup on I-26W in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The right westbound lane of I-26 in Orangeburg County was blocked leading to a backup of up to eight miles after a tractor trailer overturned Tuesday.
Crews worked to remove the vehicle from the side of the interstate near the Bowman exit in Orangeburg County. Heavy equipment blocked the right lane while work was completed to get the vehicle right side up and moved out of the area.
Authorities did not say whether the crash involved injuries.
SCDOT cameras showed a backup for several miles behind the crash area.
