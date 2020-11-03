Free and discounted rides to the polls throughout the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There are a few offers you can take advantage of on Tuesday, Nov. 3 if you plan to travel to the polls.
For those who are looking for transportation to a polling station, CARTA, Uber, Lyft and another app say they are here to help.
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority says Charleston residents can learn more about CARTA’s free bus service for Election Day on their website.
The app GetUpside says users can get 10 cents back per gallon of gas by downloading the GetUpside application on their mobile phone. Then taking the following steps:
- Email support@getupside.com with the subject line “VOTE”
- Include a picture to show that you got to your polling place (like an “I voted sticker”, a selfie outside of your polling place, or if at home, your ballot envelope, etc.)
- If you already turned in your ballot, you can send them a selfie and explain why voting is important to you
Lyft says they will offer 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox using the code: 2020VOTE. Ubers says it has an in-app poll-finding feature and will offer 40% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls for up to $14 off a roundtrip ride.
