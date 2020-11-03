Frost advisory in effect for Election Day in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says a frost advisory is in effect for several Lowcountry counties this Election Day morning.
The advisory will remain in effect until at least 9 a.m. Tuesday morning as the NWS says temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30′s.
The NWS says to be prepared to see patchy formations of scattered frost in portions of South Carolina and South East Georgia.
The frost advisory is in effect for portions of Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton Counties
Most of the frost in the Lowcountry is expected to be inland of Highway 17 in South Carolina from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, the NWS says.
