Graham fights for reelection over Harrison in U.S. Senate race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Voters are deciding between Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in South Carolina’s most expensive Senate contest.
Graham is seeking his fourth term on Tuesday and faces his most stalwart general election opponent to date in Harrison.
Graham is holding his watch party at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. Graham said he feels confident about the race, adding that he’s never felt better about it.
Graham has served in this seat for 18 years and he’s hoping to make that another six. He’s been campaigning across the state, even making some stops in the Lowcountry.
If Graham were to lose the seat, he said Republicans would lose control of the U.S. Senate. But South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said he was not worried about that and believed the results would be known before everyone headed to bed Tuesday night.
“We’ve seen that enthusiasm from our base when it comes to the issues, and it’s helped us put together the single greatest ground game in the history of the South Carolina Republican Party by a factor of five in terms of door knocks and phone calls," McKissick said. "The Democrats in this cycle basically bailed on this cycle in terms of doing a ground game because of coronavirus concerns and what have you, and I think they’re going to regret that when that night is over.”
Harrison’s watch party is also in Columbia at the Curtis Wright Hangar and a portion of the watch party looked to be happening outside. But the event is private, only for Harrison’s campaign staff, volunteers and supporters.
Harrison spent the majority of his day greeting voters at the polls, starting outside in precincts in Richland County before traveling to meet voters in Florence County.
The contest was propelled by an onslaught of spending from both candidates and a slew of third-party groups. Harrison has bested all Senate fundraising records, becoming the first candidate to amass a war chest of more than $100 million. Graham told The Associated Press he also raised about $100 million, with a third-quarter haul of $28 million representing a new GOP quarterly record.
