Motorcycle officer, part of Melania Trump’s motorcade, injured in crash in Charlotte

“After making the U-turn, roadway conditions required [the officer] to travel a short distance in the oncoming lanes of travel of West Woodlawn Road while having his emergency equipment activated,” investigators said Tuesday. “Shortly before rejoining the motorcade, the driver of a 2012 Honda Accord made a left turn from West Woodlawn Road onto the on-ramp for Interstate 77 South and was struck in the driver’s side by the HPD motorcycle.”