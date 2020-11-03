Motorcycle officer, part of Melania Trump’s motorcade, injured in crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcycle officer who was a part of First Lady Melania Trump’s motorcade was injured in a crash in Charlotte Monday afternoon.
The incident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. as officers with the Charlotte-Meckenburg and Huntersville police departments were assisting with an escort of the motorcade for the First Lady from Wilson Air Center to Magnolia Woods, on Statesville Road in Huntersville.
During the escort, officials say, a Huntersville Police officer on a marked patrol motorcycle made a U-turn on West Woodlawn Road near I-77 in an attempt to return to the motorcade route he had recently left.
“After making the U-turn, roadway conditions required [the officer] to travel a short distance in the oncoming lanes of travel of West Woodlawn Road while having his emergency equipment activated,” investigators said Tuesday. “Shortly before rejoining the motorcade, the driver of a 2012 Honda Accord made a left turn from West Woodlawn Road onto the on-ramp for Interstate 77 South and was struck in the driver’s side by the HPD motorcycle.”
Police say the officer sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by MEDIC. The driver of the Honda was not injured.
Officials say throughout the incident there was no threat to the First Lady or any other personnel in the motorcade.
No charges have been filed, but police say the investigation is ongoing.
