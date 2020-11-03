Nearly half of all Charleston Co. registered voters expected to vote on Election Day

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Polling records show that more than half of registered voters in Charleston County have already voted absentee.
According to these records, 155,000 registered voters have not yet voted, but this year there will be even more polling locations open than the last presidential election.
There are 98 polling locations spread throughout the county and more than 1,300 poll workers have been trained to keep things running smoothly on Election Day, the county says.
All poll workers will be wearing their PPE equipment and Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Executive Director Joseph Debney says voters are highly encouraged to wear masks.
Similarly to absentee in-person voting, all polls will be cleaned between each voter, and voters will use q-tips to touch the voting machines.
Of the 316,000 registered voters in Charleston County, officials say 161,000 voted absentee by mail or in-person. They say nearly 9,000 voted on the last day of absentee voting.
Per state law, Charleston County will start opening absentee ballots at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Polls will close at 7:00 p.m. on Election Day and Debney says as long as citizens show up and get in line before 7 p.m. you will be able to vote.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.