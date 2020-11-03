No winners declared yet for Charleston Co. School Board as 16 candidates look to fill seats

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In Charleston County, election officials are still reporting votes and there are no clear winners for the Charleston County School Board race. There are 16 candidates vying for five open seats.
The Charleston County School District is the second largest school district in the state with about 50,000 students.
There are two seats open in the North Charleston area, two open seats West of the Ashley and one open seat representing downtown Charleston.
This is the last election where voters will select school board members at-large.
Starting in 2022, a new law requires Charleston County school board seats to be single-member districts where voters will only be able to vote for their district’s representative.
Some believe that this will make board members more accountable to the people they represent. Voters say they are looking forward to having some new perspectives on the school board.
