One of Berkeley County’s busiest polling locations sees steady turnout

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 900 people have already cast their ballots at Berkeley High School. The polling location is usually one of the busiest on Election Day.
Poll workers said that they had a line of 20 to 30 people by 5:30 a.m., before the polls opened.
Turn out has been steady for the day, but no long lines past 10 a.m.
More than one-third of registered voters in Berkeley County have already cast their ballot early by mail or in-person.
Polls will remain open until 7 p.m.
