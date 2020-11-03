Printing error causes problems counting Dorchester County mail-in ballots

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County election officials say they have discovered a printing error on mail-in ballots that will delay the counts.
The problem was discovered after election officials began attempting to count mail-in ballots Tuesday morning, Dorchester County Election Commission Executive Director Todd Billman said.
The issue is that timing marks printed on the ballots were printed too small, meaning that electronic readers are having trouble processing the ballots.
They say the issue will not prevent votes from being counted but said it will take longer for the ballots to be counted.
“We will make sure your vote counts and is counted accurately,” Billman said.
Approximately 15,000 ballots went out to Dorchester County voters and approximately 13,500 have been received, he said.
Billman also said the vendor who printed Dorchester County’s mail-in ballots printed ballots for other counties, but said they have learned that Dorchester County is the only one affected by the printing problem.
They still expect the counts to be complete by the time votes are due to be certified on Friday morning.
