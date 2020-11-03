SC guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3 and voters still have time to return their absentee ballots or vote in person.
The South Carolina Election Commission says the state has already seen a record-breaking number of absentee voters.
Below is important information for voters depending on their preferred method of voting, courtesy of SCVOTES.org.
To find your sample ballot to prepare for voting, click or tap here.
- Ballot is due to county voter registration office by November 3 at 7 p.m. It can be returned in person.
- Voters who previously mailed their ballots can check the status at scVOTES.org
- See an issue with your absentee ballot? Call your county election office.
Voting ended November 2 at 5 p.m.
- Check your voting location.
- Arrive at your voting location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- Bring pen, mask, and photo ID (one of the following):
- SC Driver’s License
- SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
- SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
- Federal Military ID
- US Passport
- Cast your ballot
COVID-19 SAFETY PROCEDURES AT THE POLLS
- Check-in stations and equipment is at least six feet part
- Surfaces regularly sanitized
- Voters given a cotton swab to use on touchscreens
- Sneeze guards for check-in areas
- Poll managers given masks and gloves
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.