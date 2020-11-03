S.C. reports 741 new cases of COVID-19, 18 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 741 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Election Day, including 96 confirmed cases in Lowcountry counties.
DHEC said there were also 85 probable new cases, 18 new confirmed deaths, and six new probable deaths.
Four of the confirmed deaths are listed in Charleston County. Three of them occurred in elderly patients and one patient was listed as a young adult, which DHEC defines as a person between the ages of 18 and 34. One probable death, listed in Dorchester County, was under investigation.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 170,862, probable cases to 9,090, confirmed deaths to 3,713, and 255 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.