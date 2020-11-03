S.C. reports 741 new cases of COVID-19, 18 additional deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 741 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Election Day, including 96 confirmed cases in Lowcountry counties. (Source: AP)
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 741 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Election Day, including 96 confirmed cases in Lowcountry counties.

DHEC said there were also 85 probable new cases, 18 new confirmed deaths, and six new probable deaths.

Four of the confirmed deaths are listed in Charleston County. Three of them occurred in elderly patients and one patient was listed as a young adult, which DHEC defines as a person between the ages of 18 and 34. One probable death, listed in Dorchester County, was under investigation.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 170,862, probable cases to 9,090, confirmed deaths to 3,713, and 255 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 2,053,653
Total tests reported to DHEC over last 24 hours 5,027
Percent Positive in latest test results 14.7%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,174 90
Berkeley County 6,032 91
Charleston County 16,994 262
Colleton County 1,247 48
Dorchester County 4,611 96
Georgetown County 2,015 41
Orangeburg County 3,360 130
Williamsburg County 1,328 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID19_Cases_11_03_2020 by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID19_Deaths_11_03_2020 by Live 5 News



