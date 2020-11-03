Thousands in S.C. win Pick 3 prize on Election Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - If you played the South Carolina Education Lottery’s Pick 3 game on Tuesday, be sure to check your ticket.
Lottery officials say thousands of Pick 3 players took home either the $250 or $500 payout because they played the winning number, 9 - 9 - 9.
The total prize payout for Tuesday’s midday drawing will exceed $2.5 million, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.
“The triple number combination is hands down the Lottery’s most played sequence, with this drawing producing 16 times the number of winners compared to the previous day’s draw,” Armstrong said.
Tuesday’s drawing marks the tenth time 9 - 9 - 9 has been drawn by the Lottery. The last time that combination came up was in December.
Winning Pick 3 tickets worth up to $500 can be cashed at lottery retailers statewide. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing in which to claim their prizes.
Winners should always sign the back of their ticket first to safeguard their prize.
