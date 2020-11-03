Voters to decide 4 Lowcountry sheriff’s races

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four Lowcountry sheriffs are running for reelection and two of the challengers could make history if they are elected.
In Charleston County, incumbent Republican Sheriff Al Cannon is running for reelection against challenger Kristin Graziano. Graziano would be the first woman elected sheriff in the state if she wins.
As of 1:31 a.m. Wednesday, Graziano was ahead with 51% of the vote to Cannon’s 49%, with 93% of precincts reporting.
Cannon was first elected as sheriff of Charleston County in February 1988. He oversaw the merger of the former Charleston County Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in early 1991.
In Dorchester County, Republican incumbent Sheriff L.C. Knight has 61% of the vote compared with Democratic challenger Trumaine Moorer’s 39%. While county election returns report 99% of precincts reporting, County Election Commission Executive Director Todd Billman confirmed those precincts do not include approximately 13,500 mail-in ballots that have not been counted because of a printing error and approximately 100 provisional ballots.
Billman said all of those votes will be counted and said he expects that to be complete by the time county election results are due to be certified on Friday.
They say they plan to count the ballots beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday and agents from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division will stand guard over the ballots until then.
Knight has been sheriff of Dorchester County since 2009. Prior to sheriff, he served as a county magistrate and served in the State Law Enforcement Division.
Meanwhile, in Georgetown County, which lists 100% of precincts in, Sheriff Carter Weaver, a Republican, appears to have won reelection over Democratic challenger Birt Adams with 64% of the vote.
Weaver joined the sheriff’s office in 2001 after spending several years at SLED. He was elected as sheriff in February to serve the remainder of of former Sheriff Lee Cribb’s term upon Cribb’s death.
Finally, in Colleton County, which lists 100% of precincts in, Republican Buddy Hill appears to have won the election over Democrat Alyssa Bodison with 55% of the vote. They ran to fill the office held by former Sheriff Andy Strickland.
If Bodison won, she would’ve been the first African American woman to be elected sheriff in South Carolina.
