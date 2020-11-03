Warming up for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We started out cold, and frosty in some spots, this morning as we kicked off our Election Day. The coats will definitely be needed if you are heading out to the polls early this morning. Temperatures will warm up much quicker today compared to yesterday. Most spots should climb into the 60s before lunch time with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon. We have one more chilly night with lows heading back in the mid to upper 30s inland, mid 40s at the beaches. The warm up really begins tomorrow as we head back into the 70s with upper 70s likely later this week. We could see a few spotty showers return to the forecast starting on Thursday.