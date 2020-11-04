Affordable housing efforts continue despite failed referendum

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County leaders will have to go back to the drawing board for new ideas after an affordable housing referendum failed with voters.
The first section of the ballot measure asked taxpayers if they would support a two-mill property tax to fund affordable housing projects. The tax amounts to about $8 each year for a $100,000 property.
The second part would have allowed the county to borrow $130 million to start the plan. Both questions failed to pass by slight margins.
Councilwoman Anna Johnson said funding is needed to combat the housing crisis, but she will be looking at other ways to address these concerns.
“People are paying more than 30 percent of their income and unless the government intervenes with assistance like land, money, or materials, then how can we have affordable housing,” Johnson said. " I think maybe we need to do a better job at bringing more information and education about the problem that we have and looking at what could be offered to help offset the problem."
Bill Stanfield is the CEO of Metanoia, which is a community development organization. The group is also one of several involved in the Lowcountry Housing Fund, a coalition working to address the need for affordable housing in the county.
He says county council could still fund affordable housing projects without a referendum, and they will continue working with them to see what is possible moving forward.
“There are also other strategies that are included in Charleston County’s affordable housing plan that can also be worked on. Things like changing zoning to make more areas able to have denser housing, and looking at ways to increase supply,” Stanfield said.
Johnson says she will be going back to the special housing committee to discuss ways to get more input from the public about this issue.
