Carlos Dunlap hopes to be the missing piece for Seahawks

“My time clearly was up. Coaches came to that conclusion and we had to do what we had to do,” Dunlap said. “That’s part of the business. Guys are dealt throughout the year. ... But for me it was an opportunity to get a fresh start, to go to a team and organization that wanted me, clearly from the move that they made. And from talking to the coaches here, they want to use me playing to my strengths. They believe I still have plenty of juice in the tank.”