5 new members elected to Charleston Co. School Board

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Election officials have finished reporting votes and winners have been declared for the Charleston County School Board race.
There were 16 candidates vying for five open seats.
The winners for the Charleston North Area two open seats were Courtney Waters and Kristen French. Lauren Herterich was elected to represent downtown Charleston, while Erica Cokley and Helen Davis Frazier were elected to represent West Ashley.
The Charleston County School District is the second largest school district in the state with about 50,000 students.
This was the last election where voters will select school board members at-large.
Starting in 2022, a new law requires Charleston County school board seats to be single-member districts where voters will only be able to vote for their district’s representative.
Some believe that this will make board members more accountable to the people they represent. Voters say they are looking forward to having some new perspectives on the school board.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.