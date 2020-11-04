Deputies name man wanted in connection with shrimp boat theft

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with the recent theft of a shrimp boat and as well as an out-of-state vehicle theft.
Daniel Conor Janowski, 28, is wanted on charges of theft of a boat or vessel with a value of more than $10,000; and possession of a stolen vehicle with a value of between $2,000 and $10,000, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Investigators say the boat theft charge stems from the recent theft of the “Lila Lee,” a commercial shrimp boat stolen from a Murrells Inlet marina. The vehicle charge involves a theft that happened in Colorado shortly before the shrimp boat was stolen, deputies say.
He stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair.
Anyone with information on Janowski’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-436-6058.
