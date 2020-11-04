Deputies seek public’s help finding breaking and entering suspect

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are attempting to identify a man wanted for multiple vehicle break-ins.
Deputies say the break-ins were in the area of Brindlewood Drive on Lady’s Island.
Multiple vehicles were entered between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Oct. 24, the BCSO says.
Anyone with information about the identity of this individual, are asked to please contact CPL Sosa at 843-255-3435 or BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Deputies ask that callers reference case: 20s240413.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.