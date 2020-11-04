Former CFO claims Berkeley County EMS bilked Medicare

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The former Berkeley County Chief Financial Officer is counter suing the county, claiming he was terminated because he brought an illegal practice to light.
Tim Callanan was terminated from his position in 2018.
In a countersuit against the county, he claims he “became aware of County EMS fraudulently overcharging for Medicare ambulance service rates.”
According to the lawsuit, he reported the practice to the county attorney and then-County Supervisor Bill Peagler. Callanan claims no action was taken, so he contacted the FBI.
He alleges he was terminated by County Council as retaliation. Berkeley County did not have a comment regarding the allegations.
Live 5 News also reached out to the Attorney General’s Office regarding the allegations.
In their original lawsuit, Berkeley County sued both Callanan and Peagler for allegedly misappropriating public funds.
It sought to recover $49,900 it alleges was illegally paid to Callanan as severance.
