Joe Cunningham says he will not concede election until every ballot counted

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joe Cunningham’s office has released a statement saying he will not concede the election to challenger Nancy Mace until all ballots are counted.
Cunningham for Congress Campaign Manager Allie Watters released the following statement on the election results in SC-01:
“There are tens of thousands of ballots outstanding across the district. Both candidates have agreed that every ballot must be counted and every voice heard before an election result is called.”
The Cunningham team statement comes after reports came in from the AP early Wednesday morning that Mace had won 51% of the vote.
