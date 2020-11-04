3 new members, 2 incumbents elected to Berkeley County School Board

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board will have three newly-elected members and two reelected incumbents based on Tuesday’s election results.
Incumbents Michael Ramsey in District 1 and David Barrow in District 5 will serve another term.
The three new members include Kelly Marone in District 7, Kirstin Tanner in District 9 and Crystall Wigfall in District 3. They are replacing three incumbents who ran for re-election.
The Berkeley County School Board members serve four-year terms. They are elected through single-member districts.
The school district has about 37,000 students.
The Berkeley County Board of Education sets policy, provides sufficient funding and monitors all instructional programs to ensure quality and equal education opportunities for all students, according to the district’s website.
They board oversees a budget of $314.7 million.
