Nurse practitioner field grapples with question of whether to standardize curriculum nationwide

In August 2019, the College received a U.S. Department of Education, Office of Civil Rights (“OCR”), Complaint on behalf of the student, Rayne Thoman. On or about February 27, 2020, the College entered into a Voluntary Resolution Agreement with OCR in order to fully resolve the Complaint. As a result, the Complaint was dismissed. In June 2020, the College received a subsequent Complaint filed by Ms. Thoman, alleging retaliation. The College will be responding to the Complaint, denying all allegations of retaliation or other wrongful conduct. Pending complaints filed with OCR by Rayne Thoman, the College will not be able to discuss the details of this case publicly at this time.