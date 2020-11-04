Officers responding to shots fired call discover deceased victim in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers who were responding to a North Charleston neighborhood for a shots fired call found a deceased victim Wednesday night.
At 7:36 p.m., North Charleston police responded to the 2600 block of Otranto Road in reference to shots being fired in the area.
Officers reported that when they got to the location they found a male individual with fatal gunshot wounds.
“At this time, there is no suspect information to release,” police said. "NCPD detectives are investigating the incident.
Earlier today, investigators responded to the same area for a report of shots fired and found several apartments damaged by gunfire. During that time, residents reported multiple police officers and K-9 units searching the area.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.