Officials: Boil water advisory issued for the Town of Andrews
By Riley Bean | November 4, 2020 at 5:05 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 5:50 AM

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Emergency Management Division has issued a boil water advisory for the Town of Andrews.

The GCEMD released a tweet Tuesday night telling Andrews resident to not drink the water without boiling it first. They say to bring all water to a boil.

Georgetown County officials say to let the water boil for one minute and let it cool before using. Additionally they suggest using bottled water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

