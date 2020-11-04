Officials: Boil water advisory issued for the Town of Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Emergency Management Division has issued a boil water advisory for the Town of Andrews.
The GCEMD released a tweet Tuesday night telling Andrews resident to not drink the water without boiling it first. They say to bring all water to a boil.
Georgetown County officials say to let the water boil for one minute and let it cool before using. Additionally they suggest using bottled water.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
