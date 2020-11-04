S.C. reports 647 new cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 647 nely-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday, a figure that includes 83 confirmed cases in Lowcountry counties.
DHEC said there were also 68 new probable cases, 16 new confirmed deaths, and three new probable deaths.
Two of the deaths listed as “probable," meaning COVID-19 is the likely cause, were recorded in Lowcountry counties. One of them, in Berkeley County, involved an elderly patient, while the other, in Georgetown County, involved a middle-aged patient. DHEC defines a middle aged person as someone between the ages of 35 and 64.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 171,642, probable cases to 9,228, confirmed deaths to 3,728, and 257 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
