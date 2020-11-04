S.C. reports 647 new cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 647 nely-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday, a figure that includes 83 confirmed cases in Lowcountry counties. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 4, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 1:31 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 647 nely-confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday, a figure that includes 83 confirmed cases in Lowcountry counties.

DHEC said there were also 68 new probable cases, 16 new confirmed deaths, and three new probable deaths.

Two of the deaths listed as “probable," meaning COVID-19 is the likely cause, were recorded in Lowcountry counties. One of them, in Berkeley County, involved an elderly patient, while the other, in Georgetown County, involved a middle-aged patient. DHEC defines a middle aged person as someone between the ages of 35 and 64.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 171,642, probable cases to 9,228, confirmed deaths to 3,728, and 257 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 2,067,352
Total tests reported to DHEC over last 24 hours 4,459
Percent Positive in latest test results 14.5%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,198 90
Berkeley County 6,060 91
Charleston County 17.038 262
Colleton County 1,257 48
Dorchester County 4,624 96
Georgetown County 2,020 41
Orangeburg County 3,369 130
Williamsburg County 1,330 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19_Cases_11_04_2020 by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID-19_Deaths_11_04_2020 by Live 5 News



