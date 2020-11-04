Troopers: 1 dead after crash on I-95 in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash on I-95 South in Orangeburg County.
Troopers say a frieghtliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 when the driver crashed near the 99 mile marker at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver was the only occupant and was declared dead at the scene, SCHP says.
Troopers say the tractor-trailer went off the road to the left, went into the median and overturned.
For more information on the deceased contact the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.