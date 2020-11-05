Authorities identify teenager killed in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coroner’s office has identified a teenager who died following a shooting at a North Charleston neighborhood.
Authorities say 16-year-old Jamez Sweat died at Trident Medical Center on Wednesday at 8:22 p.m. from a gunshot wound he sustained off of the 2600 block of Otranto Road at 7:36 p.m.
Several hours before police had responded to the same area for a shots fired report and found several apartments damaged by gunfire.
Residents said they are concerned and said there were similar incidents in the past.
“I was very fearful,” Eva Smith said. “The person, the shooter was still in the area. With the bullets from three weeks ago and twice yesterday, they were possibly retaliation, intimidation."
Police are asking anyone with information to contact police.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.