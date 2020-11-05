Beaufort leaders select interim chief to be new Beaufort Police Chief

“After completing a very thorough search and interview process with over 25 applicants, from eight states and one very capable and professional internal candidate for the position of police chief, I am pleased to announce the selection of Interim Chief Dale A. McDorman to the position of police chief,” Prokop said in a statement. “He did an outstanding job during the interview process with community representatives and City staff. Dale was deputy chief under Chief Clancy and will be building on the programs and methods that were instilled in the Police Department by Chief Clancy.”