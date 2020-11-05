Beaufort leaders select interim chief to be new Beaufort Police Chief

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort’s city manager says the man who has acted as interim police chief since June has been confirmed as the city’s new police chief.
Dale McDorman, who was appointed interim chief after the death for Chief Matthew Clancy in June, was selected to succeed Clancy, City Manager Bill Prokop said.
McDorman has been with the Beaufort Police Department since 1995, rising from patrolman to deputy chief in 2010.
“After completing a very thorough search and interview process with over 25 applicants, from eight states and one very capable and professional internal candidate for the position of police chief, I am pleased to announce the selection of Interim Chief Dale A. McDorman to the position of police chief,” Prokop said in a statement. “He did an outstanding job during the interview process with community representatives and City staff. Dale was deputy chief under Chief Clancy and will be building on the programs and methods that were instilled in the Police Department by Chief Clancy.”
McDorman will lead a force of 52 officers and four civilian staffers.
“I believe that the Beaufort Police Department is one of the best in our state and I want to continue that and make us better,” McDorman said. "I plan to focus on community involvement, transparency, and providing a well-trained department to serve the citizens.
He said he will establish a Community Advisory Board after contacting community leaders. That board, he said, will meet to discuss possible community projects, community concerns and also help us get the police department’s message out to neighborhoods.
“I believe if we ever grow comfortable with where we are in community service, we are missing something,” he said.
McDorman, who said he always wanted to be a police officer, joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating from high school in Cortland, Ohio. He served in the Air Force for eight years.
“Since you cannot be a police officer until you are 21 years old, I joined the Air Force Security Police to gain some experience,” he said.
After leaving the Air Force, he served as a sheriff’s deputy in Stark County, Ohio, according to a news release from the city of Beaufort.
He came to Beaufort County in 1990, joining the Sheriff’s Office. In 1995, he moved over to the City of Beaufort Police Department, where he started a K-9 unit.
In 2010, he was promoted to deputy chief by Chief Clancy.
“Chief Clancy was one of the best and most honorable men I have ever known or worked for,” McDorman said. “He taught me as we went along, and he helped me grow to a better-rounded officer and administrator. Chief Clancy taught me that decisions made in a bubble are likely not the best for all people involved and to always seek input.”
McDorman has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Columbia College.
