City asking for community involvement in new Climate Action Plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials say they want to invite civic involvement as they work to update the city’s Climate Action Plan.
Charleston Director of Sustainability Katie McKain says the last plan was created in 2010, but it was not officially adopted by the city.
McKain says the city is taking steps toward launching the new plan to hopefully look at the root cause of climate change.
Along with looking at causes of climate change, McKain says the goal of the new Climate Action Plan is to focus on mitigation and taking preventative action rather than adapting to current climate change.
The City of Charleston is scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday night to ask for public involvement as they start phase one of the three phase plan.
“I think that a lot of people are really witnessing the very real impacts of climate change in our communities and when you see that I think it’s pretty evident that people want to take action and I think they realize that we can do more together if we pull our resources and collaborate,” McKain says.
At Thursday’s Zoom meeting, McKain says they plan to discuss the newly received results of a greenhouse gas inventory from the 2018 fiscal year. She says they compared these results to baseline data in the city and found that emissions have actually decreased by 15% since they started monitoring it in 2002.
McKain say the city is looking at where greenhouse emissions were higher and which previous community efforts have made the biggest impacts.
The action plan team says they also want to hear what people in the community think could help reduce climate change.
“You’re talking about not only the things that the city can do, but the programs and policy’s that the city implements or could amend are important things for the community to be a part of,” McKain says.
McKain says it’s important to note that while adapting to climate change is imperative, this plan is focusing on mitigation and preventing climate change before it happens. She says the city wants to gain insight from people who have experienced effects of climate change first-hand in Charleston.
McKain says they plan to break into smaller groups during the meeting so that more people’s ideas can be shared.
Thursday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be held over Zoom call.
The city says they also invite Charleston residents to take a survey regarding attitude and perception about climate change.
McKain says she expects that survey to be open for about the next month she hopes to finalize the Climate Action Plan in the first quarter of 2021.
She says phase two will include more engagement opportunities such as subcommittee focus groups as well as a second survey where people will be able to weigh-in on drafted action items. More information on that can be found on the City of Charleston’s website.
