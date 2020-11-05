Clemson to Discontinue Men’s Track and Field and Cross Country Program

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson announced on Thursday that the school will be discontinuing Men’s Track and Field along with Cross Country at the end of the school year.
The move reduces Clemson’s varsity sports to 16.
“This difficult decision is a result of an exhaustive examination of our athletics department over the past several months,” said Radakovich. “After careful analysis, we concluded that discontinuing our men’s track and field program is in the best long-term interest of Clemson Athletics. This decision impacts incredible student-athletes, and we know how hard they work and the effort and pride they take in representing Clemson University.”
The school said they will honor the scholarships of all impacted student-athletes through their undergraudate studies at Clemson. The school is using the maximum 12 scholarships for the sport spread over 26 athletes. 15 of those 26 are set to graduate by August of 2021.
Clemson will also honor all coaches contracts for the sport through their current terms.
Since being sponsored at Clemson starting in 1953, the Men’s track and field team has won 23 ACC team championships, 16 individual NCAA champions, produced 22 Olympians with 4 gold medalists.
