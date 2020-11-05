Cops: Man wanted for robbing Charleston Publix found sitting on bench in front of supermarket

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was arrested within a few minutes after he robbed a Charleston Publix and was found sitting on a bench in front of the super market, police say.
The Charleston Police Department charged 27-year-old Khiry Latimer with armed robbery and two counts of attempted armed robbery. He’s being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
At 12:21 p.m., 911 operators received a call about the armed robbery at the super market. Officers then arrived on the scene at 12:25 p.m. .
“Responding officers were provided with a description of the suspect and he was quickly located sitting on a bench in front of the super market,” Charleston police said. “He was detained without incident.”
According to police, officers and detectives conducted an investigation during which the suspect was positively identified by store employees.
“Thankfully no injuries were reported,” police said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.