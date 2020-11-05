Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old Avery County boy

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Avery County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
Colton Ray Norman went missing from the Elk Park area, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. This is east of the N.C./Tennessee border.
Norman is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall. In a photo on the post, Norman is wearing glasses.
The circumstances surrounding the boy’s disappearance have not been released.
Anyone who sees Norman or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.
