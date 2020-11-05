DHEC warns rise in South Carolina COVID-19 cases could be Fall surge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Experts with the Department of Health and Environmental Control warned on Thursday that a rise in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina could be a Fall surge.
Health officials cited data showing COVID-19 case numbers in Upstate counties are continuing to rise at a steady rate, near or beyond previous spikes in the state.
“As cases in Pickens, Greenville and surrounding counties increase and other disease surveillance indicators trend upward, health officials warn the state may be entering a fall surge,” DHEC officials said.
According to health officials, there were several key indicators in the state that have trended upward since August including daily rate of cases per 100,000, the percent positive, hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
A report issued by DHEC states that this uptick is not unique to South Carolina as cases are climbing nationally and in other countries.
“At the end of October, there were nearly 100,000 cases reported in one day in the United States, setting new daily case records,” health officials said.
“The increases in case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths across the nation is extremely concerning, and we must double down on our efforts in order to prevent a second wave in South Carolina,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s Interim Director of Public Health. “We understand that ‘COVID-19 fatigue’ is occurring and we’re all wishing for a return to normalcy. But think of our first responders, doctors and nurses, law enforcement officers, and essential workers who, although exhausted, keep working to keep us safe. We can’t give up.”
According to DHEC, the resurgence of cases and hospitalizations could have a profound impact on healthcare systems, the economy, and school and university operations.
“No one should lose sight of the power we each hold to help decrease deaths and illnesses from COVID-19 for all of us. We truly have an opportunity to take much better control of the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “Wearing a mask in public and practicing physical distancing, consistently, would change the trajectory of our cases in South Carolina in a positive way, and it is my hope this happens very soon.”
Officials with DHEC released the following additional information on the public protecting themselves against COVID-19.
South Carolinians should commit to the daily actions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for protecting themselves and others from COVID-19, which include:
- Consistent and correct use of masks;
- Social distancing;
- Routine testing;
- Hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette; and
- Frequent cleaning and disinfection.
Additionally, it’s recommended that everyone six months and older get their flu shot, with experts stating this year’s flu shot could be “the most important flu shot of your life.” Contracting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time could likely cause more complications than if the flu were the sole infection. It’s also important to get a flu shot to prevent overwhelming hospitals, ICUs, and ventilators with both flu and COVID-19 patients.
While development of a COVID-19 vaccine continues, it’s anticipated that when a safe, authorized vaccine is available it will be limited in quantity and initially administered to only certain high-risk groups. This means residents will need to continue to adhere to the same disease prevention measures currently recommended even when a vaccine becomes available.
