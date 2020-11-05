DJ Uiagalelei latest rising QB star with Polynesian heritage

The cool Californian — Samoan on his father’s side and German on his mother’s — was among the country’s most sought-after prospects. He decided to go to school across the country at Clemson in part to study a year under All-American Trevor Lawrence. But with Lawrence sidelined and continuing his recovery from COVID-19, Uiagalelei will start in the Tigers' biggest game of the year at No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday.